NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.24

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.69. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 114,484 shares traded.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

