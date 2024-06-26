Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.73. 157,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,477. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05. Novartis has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

