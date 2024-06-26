Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after buying an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

