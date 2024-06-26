Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91.98 ($1.17), with a volume of 153546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.17).
Several research firms have commented on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.85).
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Kate Priestman acquired 23,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.84 ($31,685.70). In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,971 shares of company stock worth $2,542,560. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
