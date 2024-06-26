Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,852,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 242,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.33. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

