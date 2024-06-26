Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $160.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.92. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $161.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

