Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

