Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 447 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

