Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after buying an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,032,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 805,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,937,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

