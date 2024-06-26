Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

