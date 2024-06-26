Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

