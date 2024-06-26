Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

