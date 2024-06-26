Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $21,901,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 549,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.83.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

