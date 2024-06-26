Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.37.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.0 %

Wingstop stock opened at $419.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $430.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

