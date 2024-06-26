Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DLR opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

