Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 956.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,320.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,299.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,180.83. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

