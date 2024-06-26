Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Haleon by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 151.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

