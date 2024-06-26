Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

