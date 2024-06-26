Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

