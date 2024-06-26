Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 21,259 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flex alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,891,000 after buying an additional 624,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,567,000 after purchasing an additional 248,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,425,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after buying an additional 138,979 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $2,653,254.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.