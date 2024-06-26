Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

