Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 362 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

