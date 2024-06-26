Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

