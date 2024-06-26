Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,306,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 826,493 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 702,779 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 87.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

