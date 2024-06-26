Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY25 guidance to $4.96-5.05 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 4.3 %

PAYX stock traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, reaching $119.63. 1,266,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09. Paychex has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

