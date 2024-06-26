Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.96-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49-5.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, reaching $119.63. 1,266,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

