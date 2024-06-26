PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

