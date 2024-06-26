PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.23. Approximately 2,938,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,960,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

