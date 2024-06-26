Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 139,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 167,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 41,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of -466.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.