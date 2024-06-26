Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of -466.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

