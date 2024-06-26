Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,304.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,304 ($29.23) and last traded at GBX 2,292 ($29.08), with a volume of 1668530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,252 ($28.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.59) to GBX 1,883 ($23.89) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Plus500 Price Performance

About Plus500

The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,202.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,920.63.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

