Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,304.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,304 ($29.23) and last traded at GBX 2,292 ($29.08), with a volume of 1668530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,252 ($28.57).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.59) to GBX 1,883 ($23.89) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUS
Plus500 Price Performance
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.