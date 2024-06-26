PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CONMED by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CONMED by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after buying an additional 289,996 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 302,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,691,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

