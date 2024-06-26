PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

