PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $667,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $46,747,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 128.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 208,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 111,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

