PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

