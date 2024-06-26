PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $109.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.