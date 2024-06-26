PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VT stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

