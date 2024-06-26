PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.20.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

