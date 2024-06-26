PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,207,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

