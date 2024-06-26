PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

