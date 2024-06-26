PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 22.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 32.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1,269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 251,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 233,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.71 and a beta of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

