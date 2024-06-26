PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,739 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,936 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

