PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 308.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

