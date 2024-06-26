PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

