PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,446 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FOX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in FOX by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 162,768 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,458 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.83. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.