PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 591 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,571,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,799.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 253,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after buying an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

