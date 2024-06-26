PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

