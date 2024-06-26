Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

PDLB stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.19.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

