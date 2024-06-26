Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Primerica Stock Down 0.4 %

PRI opened at $235.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.90.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

