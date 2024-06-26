ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Trading 16% Higher

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.67 ($0.25). 200,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 29,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.95 ($0.22).

ProCook Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82. The company has a market cap of £22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -513.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.96.

ProCook Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.